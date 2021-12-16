A memorable fixture

Liverpool v Newcastle at Anfield under the lights.

If you are old enough then you will probably remember the game from 1996. Arguably the greatest Premier League match of them all?

Stan Collymore scored an injury-time winner for Liverpool in a thrilling encounter against Kevin Keegan's Newcastle side to win the game 4-3. The game will also be remembered for Keegan slumped over the advertising hoardings when the fourth goal went in.

Remarkably lightening struck twice the following season when this time it was Robbie Fowler to break Newcastle hearts with a late winner. 4-3 to Liverpool again.

Take a look back at some of the memorable matches between the two here.