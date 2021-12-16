Hasenhuttl on Ward-Prowse, Covid & Brentford
Southampton boss Ralph Hasenhuttl has been speaking to the media before Saturday's game against Brentford.
Here are the key lines from his news conference:
Southampton will still be without Fraser Forster and Alex McCarthy in goal, while Adam Armstrong, Che Adams and Stuart Armstrong remain out.
On James Ward-Prowse, who scored a spectacular free-kick against Crystal Palace: "He's maybe one of the best we've ever seen [at set-pieces]. The percentage of free-kicks he scores is amazing."
On how Covid has affected his team's preparations for the match: "It's not been difficult to keep players focused as the two places they attend, their home and the training ground, are the two safest places to be. People here are sticking to the rules, we have had a good run and we feel safe."
Brentford manager Thomas Frank has called for the Premier League to postpone the game after 13 positive cases were reported at his club: "We are preparing 100% for the game," said Hasenhuttl. "I feel absolutely safe, we know what we have to do and if we're told to play the game then that's what we will do."
His impressions of Brentford since their promotion: "They have been the best promoted side this season. They have a clear plan, some good players and have been a really positive addition to the league."