BBC Sport

Crystal Palace's pre-season results

image sourceGetty Images
Published

Crystal Palace played six friendly matches as they built towards the new Premier League season, including Saturday's game against Watford.

Here are the Eagles' pre-season friendly results in full:

17 July: Walsall 0-1 Crystal Palace (Banks's Stadium)

23 July: Stevenage 1-2 Crystal Palace (Lamex Stadium)

24 July: Ipswich Town 0-1 Crystal Palace (Portman Road Stadium)

27 July: Crystal Palace 2-2 Charlton (Selhurst Park)

31 July: Reading 1-3 Crystal Palace (Madejski Stadium)

7 August: Crystal Palace 3-1 Watford (Selhurst Park)