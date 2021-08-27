Nuno on transfers, injuries & team spirit
Phil Parry, BBC Radio London
Tottenham boss Nuno Espirito Santo has been speaking to the media before Sunday’s Premier League match at home to Watford.
Here are the key lines from his news conference:
Speaking about the "noise" over Harry Kane’s situation following news the striker is staying at Spurs, Nuno says that the team “have created a shield that can protect us from situations we can’t control”;
He refuses to comment on whether there will be any arrivals or departures before the transfer deadline on Tuesday;
However, Nuno did reiterate that Moussa Sissoko “is a Spurs player”, despite speculation over a move to Watford.
“All the players love to play for their country” but the Spurs boss says his players understand why they cannot travel to red-list countries for the upcoming international break – “it would be too complicated”;
Cameron Carter-Vickers and Joe Rodon are not available for Sunday’s game;
Xisco's Watford side will be a “tough opponent” but Nuno is pleased with how his team are communicating and bonding.