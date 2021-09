With the summer transfer window now closed, here's the full rundown of West Ham's comings and goings:

Ins: Thierry Nevers (Reading), Pierre Ekwah Elimby (Chelsea), Armstrong Oko-Flex (Celtic, free), Alphonse Areola (PSG, loan), Kurt Zouma (Chelsea), Nikola Vlasic (CSKA Moscow), Alex Král (Spartak Moscow, loan)

Outs: Oladapo Afolayan (Bolton), Fabian Balbuena (released), Sean Adarkwa (released), Olatunji Akinola (released), Samuel Caiger (released), Alfie Lewis (released), Joshua Okotcha (released), Joseph Anang (Stevenage, loan), Felipe Anderson (Lazio), Nathan Trott (Nancy, loan), Frederik Alves (Sunderland, loan), Mipo Odubeko (Huddersfield, loan), Conor Coventry (Peterborough, loan)