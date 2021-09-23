Geoff Doyle, BBC Three Counties Radio

Watford head coach Xisco Munoz has been speaking to the media before Saturday's Premier League match at home to Newcastle.

Here are the key points:

Ben Foster is set to keep his place, particularly as Daniel Bachmann has a knee injury. On Foster: “He’s a top keeper; everybody knows”;

Kiko Femenia and Joao Pedro are training with the squad. Femenia is more likely to play after returning from injury last weekend. Xisco highlighted just how important he is to the team as well as fellow full-back Danny Rose;

Watford are trying to make it back-to-back wins in the Premier League. “Confidence is high. We will try to give a solid, consistent performance. It’s momentum”;

On Newcastle: “We always have big respect for the opposition. They have different things. They do very well in transition”;

Xisco highlighted how strong his midfield options are now with Ozan Tufan involved in the cup defeat in the week. He is working out which combinations work best for each game.

