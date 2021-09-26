Southampton 0-1 Wolves: Lage reaction

Wolves manager Bruno Lage was pleased with his side's win over Southampton and praised striker Raul Jimenez, who scored his first goal since suffering a fractured skull in November 2020.

"These three points go straight to our fans," said Lage. "They have been there the whole time. The confidence comes in two ways, with the way we work and the result.

"It was important but it is a long journey. Today we played a strong opponent. They were strong in everything, we saw that [in Southampton's 0-0 draw last week] against Manchester City.

"The goal means a lot to Raul [Jimenez]. We want goals from a striker and you can see how he presses, links the game and we want to see him score goals.

"I never put pressure on him, I put pressure on them [the whole team] to work hard because the goals will come. He is a top player and he needs all the confidence. The fans start singing his song because they want good things from him."