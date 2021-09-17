Lawro's predictions: Tottenham v Chelsea
- Published
Mark Lawrenson takes on stars of BBC Three comedy Ladhood, Aqib Khan and Shaun Thomas, for the fifth round of Premier League predictions.
Lawro's prediction: 1-2
Tottenham were so disappointing in their defeat to Crystal Palace last week, and I can't look past Chelsea here.
They are solid enough to keep Spurs out, and obviously carry a massive threat at the other end of the pitch.
Aqib's prediction: I don't think they are the most exciting side to watch, but it is very hard to beat Chelsea now. 1-2
Shaun's prediction: Chelsea are looking very strong already. 1-2
Find out how Lawro, Aqib and Shaun think the rest of this week's fixtures will go