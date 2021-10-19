BBC Sport

Newcastle 2-3 Tottenham: In pictures

Callum Wilson got Newcastle's new era off to the perfect start when he headed the Magpies into an early lead

Published
But their advantage lasted just 15 minutes when Tanguy Ndombele fired in a right-footed drive

Harry Kane's clever finish then put Spurs in front - although, after his strike was initially ruled out for offside, he had to wait for VAR to allow his first league goal of the season

The match was then suspended when a fan suffered a medical emergency in the stands

Once the match resumed, Son Heung-min made the game safe for Tottenham when he made it 3-1 in first-half stoppage time