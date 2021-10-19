Everton v West Ham: In pictures

Everton v West Ham: In picturesImage source, Getty ImagesImage caption, Despite dominating the first half, it took until the 74th minute for West Ham to find the breakthrough via an Angelo Ogbonna headerPublished38 minutes agoImage source, Getty ImagesImage caption, Tomas Soucek suffered a nasty injury to his face after an accidental collision with Everton's Salomon RondonImage source, Getty ImagesImage caption, It was another accomplished performance from midfielder Declan Rice, who screened the West Ham defence well and contributed to the attacking build-up playImage source, Getty ImagesImage caption, West Ham are now level on points with Manchester United and Everton - and David Moyes will be confident heading into their midweek Europa League fixture against Genk