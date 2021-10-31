Aston Villa 1-4 West Ham: Moyes reaction

West Ham boss David Moyes, speaking to BBC Sport: "I'm thrilled with the result. The performance perhaps could have been better.

"The red card [given to Ezri Konsa] obviously had a big impact on the game. Overall I thought we had long periods of good control without making the most of it.

"We haven't got an out and out centre forward. Michail Antonio's contribution is always big for us.

"I'm more interested in performances. We did enough today but I think the performance can be better. What the players have done so far has been fantastic. We have to keep it going."