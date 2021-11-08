Gary Gowers, My Football Writer, external

What could be more Norwich City than winning your first Premier League game in 20 attempts and then sacking your manager before the adrenalin has even stopped pumping?

We can argue all day (and we have) about the brutality of Daniel Farke’s dismissal in terms of its timing, but City’s sporting director, Stuart Webber acted because, after considerable soul-searching, he concluded that Farke appeared unlikely to keep us in the Premier League.

It was a decision based on 10 games and a scrappy but vital 2-1 win at Brentford was never going to be a good enough reason to alter that view.

I tend to agree.

While two Championship titles in the space of three seasons proved conclusively that Farke had absolutely nailed how to be successful in the second-tier – all while playing some of the most attractive football us City fans had ever seen – his record in the Premier League tells its own story.

The philosophy was essentially pass, pass, pass and while we could do it for fun against technically inferior opponents in the Championship, in the Prem, against better players, we were rarely able to out-pass anyone. While our struggle has been multi-faceted, that particular dilemma remained at its core.

But we’ve parted company, for all the right reasons with a good man, a decent man, one who even under the most extreme pressure still managed to exude calmness and class. And when the football was good, it was really really good.

Auf wiedersehen, Daniel. And thank you.