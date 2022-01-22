Man Utd 1-0 West Ham - Moyes reaction

West Ham boss David Moyes to BBC Match of the Day: "It's not easy when you lose a goal in the last second.

"It was certainly avoidable. We made a couple of poor decisions in the build-up to it.

"A draw would have been a good result as we hadn't played well enough to score goals, but we certainly kept Man Utd out enough to get the draw.

"I want to win. I’m not coming to these teams to let them beat me. I’m coming to challenge them. I can’t fault the players for their effort. But we just lacked little bits and did not do the correct things, how to see games out and we didn’t do that in the last minute.

"They [the team] been great, we need to keep at it, hanging in there. See where we end up. It shows you how disappointed we are that we’ve come here and should have got a point."