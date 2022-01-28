There are just three days left in the January transfer window, so here's your latest round-up of the best Manchester United transfer gossip to drop so far:

United are considering appointing Ralf Rangnick as their permanent manager after a promising start to his interim spell in charge. (Sun), external

However, the Athletic (subscription required), external reports that United have stepped up their search for a new boss, with Paris St-Germain head coach Mauricio Pochettino, Ajax manager Erik ten Hag, Spain boss Luis Enrique and Sevilla's Julen Lopetegui all under consideration.

Meanwhile, midfielder Paul Pogba has not told the club if he wants to stay beyond this season, when his contract expires. The 28-year-old is wanted by PSG, Real Madrid and Juventus. (90 min), external

Cristiano Ronaldo's representatives have told the club that the 36-year-old will look to leave in the summer if the club fail to qualify for next season's Champions League. (Sun), external

