Your Saints gossip round-up

There are just three days left in the January transfer window, so here's your latest round-up of the best Southampton transfer gossip to drop so far:

The Saints want to make Armando Broja, who joined the club from Chelsea on a season-long loan, a permanent fixture at St Mary's and are preparing a club record £25m bid to sign the 20-year-old Albania international. (Fabrizio Romano), external

However, they will face competition from Everton, Leeds United and Wolves for his signature. (Teamtalk), external

Ralph Hasenhuttl has also shown interest in Tottenham's 25-year-old England midfielder, who is also wanted by a number of Premier League clubs. (Telegraph, via Daily Echo), external

Meanwhile, Southampton are among the clubs keen on Hull City winger Keane Lewis-Potter. The Tigers rejected an £8m bid from Brentford in August and Tottenham, Leicester and West Ham are also interested in the 20-year-old. (Times - subscription required), external

