Hodgson on clean sheets, how to stay in the league & West Ham
- Published
Joe Bradshaw, BBC Sport
Roy Hodgson has been speaking to the media before Watford’s game at West Ham on Tuesday.
Here are the key lines from his news conference:
Hodgson was delighted with the clean sheet and point against Burnley in his first game in charge, saying it was “a small step in the right direction”. He did admit, though, they “don’t just need one clean sheet, but need lots of them".
He believes he has a really large complement of players available so it’s a question of deciding who gets to play: “Our job is to encourage them to believe in themselves and stick to principles that we think will help us stay up.”
On Ismaila Sarr, who won the Africa Cup of Nations with Senegal last night: “It’s a great achievement for Ismaila and I’m really happy for him. We’re hoping we’ll get him back as soon as possible.”
He says his experience is important but there’s no “magic formula” to keeping teams in the Premier League: “We need to make sure everyone is pulling in the right direction as there is no easy way out. We need to work hard, train properly, know our jobs and be resilient when we need to be to try to get results.”
On West Ham and boss David Moyes: “They’ve had an excellent season and a very good all-round team. I’ve always been impressed by David’s teams and he’s now found a club that seem to be taking full advantage of his management skills.”