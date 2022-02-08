West Ham v Watford: What the form shows

West Ham have lost just one of their last 11 midweek Premier League games (won six, drawn four), going down 2-0 at Arsenal in December.

Watford have won 12 of their 63 Premier League games played on Monday to Friday (drawn 12, lost 39), with seven of these victories coming in their 21 games played on a Tuesday.

The Hammers have lost their last two league games, last losing three in a row in June 2020. They’ve lost three Premier League games this season courtesy of 90th minute goals, with only Watford losing more games late on within a single campaign (four in 2017-18).