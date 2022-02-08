West Ham v Watford: What the form shows
West Ham have lost just one of their last 11 midweek Premier League games (won six, drawn four), going down 2-0 at Arsenal in December.
Watford have won 12 of their 63 Premier League games played on Monday to Friday (drawn 12, lost 39), with seven of these victories coming in their 21 games played on a Tuesday.
The Hammers have lost their last two league games, last losing three in a row in June 2020. They’ve lost three Premier League games this season courtesy of 90th minute goals, with only Watford losing more games late on within a single campaign (four in 2017-18).
Three of Watford’s five Premier League wins over West Ham have come away from home, winning in 2006-07, 2016-17 and 2018-19. Their seven away Premier League games against the Hammers have alternated between a defeat and a win each time, losing 3-1 in July 2020 on their last visit.