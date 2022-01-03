'Benitez doesn't understand the fanbase'

Rafael Benitez is fighting a losing battle with the Everton fanbase, according to Peter McPartland from Toffee TV.

The Toffees have won three matches in all competitions since September, with Sunday's 3-2 loss to Brighton the latest blow.

McPartland told BBC Radio 5 Live's Football Daily: "I’ve been licking my wounds all season or it feels like a few years now. It was another bad day at Goodison Park to start the new year was very much like most of the last year.

"Another home defeat. Negative tactics and a manager who simply isn’t liked by the fanbase. It’s only heading one way and it’s just a very strange situation at the moment.

"Effectively he played five at the back against a Brighton team that doesn’t really score too many goals and within two minutes we’re 1-0 down due to what looked like a misunderstanding between two of the centre backs.

"Rafael Benitez has been here since the summer and forget everything else, you’d think at least he’d have got those kind of defensive errors sorted by now.

"I’d like a manager who I liked and I’d like a manager who liked us. At the moment I see very little of that. Listen to him after the game. He is straight away fighting Everton fans. He’s fighting them for everything and it’s only going to come back harder and worse. How can that continue?

"He is only making things worse for himself with the things he says and does. He doesn’t understand the fanbase and he is trying to get conflict with it all the time."

