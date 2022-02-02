Transfer news: Hammers failed in bid for striker

West Ham failed with a late deadline-day bid to sign Colombia striker Duvan Zapata, 30, on loan from Italian club Atalanta. (Sky Sports), external

Meanwhile, Declan Rice is among a number of players that have been shortlisted by Chelsea manager Thomas Tuchel as summer targets. (Athletic, subscription required), external

Manchester City and Manchester United are also interested in England midfielder Rice, who has rejected two contract offers from the Hammers. (Telegraph, subscription required), external

Want more transfer news? Read Wednesday's full gossip column