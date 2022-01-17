Donny van de Beek has reportedly rejected a loan move to Newcastle because of their position in the Premier League, but the Telegraph's Luke Edwards thinks the Netherlands midfielder will still be on the move in January.

Speaking on the Transfer Gossip Daily podcast on BBC Sounds, Edwards said: "Donny van de Beek is going to have options that are probably a little bit more attractive than Newcastle at the moment. I don’t think it’s quite over.

"As I have said all along, Manchester United are reluctant to let him go. He was on the bench again for the draw with Aston Villa at the weekend. I think he came on for two minutes, which feels a bit insulting really.

"I think it’s best for everyone if he leaves and there is a genuinely serious point here. He is a really talented footballer who is rotting at Manchester United under successive managers who don’t want to play him.

"If he’s unhappy there and he wants to leave then please let him leave Manchester United because he is too big a talent to waste.

"I don’t think he’s going to end up at Newcastle. Borussia Dortmund are apparently interested, which would be attractive to him. I think there will be a number of Premier League clubs who will look at him so we shall see. It’s certainly one that I’m sure we will get back into."

Hear more on the latest transfer rumours on BBC Sounds