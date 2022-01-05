Chelsea 2-0 Spurs: Conte reaction

Spurs boss Antonio Conte to Sky Sports: “There is a lot of jobs to do, in this moment, it is very difficult to understand which part you take to improve because there is a lot of situations to improve. We need time, and patience. Everyone has to have patience, because Tottenham in the last years the level has dropped a lot and now we have to fight to win every game.

“I started my experience with Tottenham and every game we have fought, and now we struggle to win the game, it wasn’t a game you could say it was easy.

“We have to be humble, to understand the situation at the moment and continue to work to improve our players, then we will see. It is not simple to say go in the transfer market, in January it won’t be easy and now the most important thing is to be focused and work to improve.

“The results in the league were good, we reached the semi-final in Carabao Cup and for Tottenham at this moment that is a good target.

“I am always very honest with my players, we have to clap the performance of Chelsea. I like to tell the truth and with a good lie you don’t go anywhere. They showed to be a really good team, much better than us.

“We have to try to change this situation, slowly, slowly. It is impossible to change the situation in one or two transfer markets.

“There is a lot of jobs to do in Tottenham and we need a lot of time. It is important for patience and I have to have for me also to have patience.”