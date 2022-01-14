Gerrard on Coutinho, Digne & Man Utd rematch
Steven Gerrard has been speaking to the media ahead of Aston Villa hosting Manchester United at Villa Park on Saturday.
Here are the key lines:
Gerrard says that Phillipe Coutinho's signing was an easy decision to make once he knew what he needed: "I don't have to look far to find the solution that I thought was Plan A for the reason being he knows this style, he knows us, he will pick it up very quickly."
He is also said they were keen to snap up Lucas Digne: "We're delighted to have Lucas with his pedigree. He's been to different places, high class football clubs and won. So when the opportunity came to get him in, we jumped at it, we were aggressive."
The Villa boss was also full of praise for how his side have reacted to their FA Cup third-round defeat to Saturday's opponents: "I think the reaction from Manchester United in training, the debrief and the discussions, the players are in a positive place. They know they played well."