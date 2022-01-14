Newcastle United v Watford: Team news

Newcastle's new signing Chris Wood is expected to make his debut in the absence of the injured Callum Wilson.

Paul Dummett and Jamal Lewis are edging closer to a return from injury, while Javier Manquillo is suspended.

Watford's Emmanuel Dennis, Kiko Femenia, Ben Foster and Christian Kabasele all face fitness tests.

New signings Hassane Kamara, Edo Kayembe and Samir are available but Peter Etebo, Nicolas Nkoulou and Ismaila Sarr remain out.

Imran Louza, Adam Masina and William Troost-Ekong are at the Africa Cup of Nations.

Is Chris Wood in your Magpies starting XI?

Pick and share your Watford XI