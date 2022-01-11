The 2021-22 Premier League season has provided plenty of drama so far and showcased some stellar performances.

In each game, we have given you the opportunity to rate each player involved out of 10.

There are no Manchester City players in the XI - despite Pep Guardiola's runaway leaders establishing a 10-point cushion at the top.

Midfielders Bernardo Silva (6.89), Phil Foden (6.8) and Rodri (6.65) made City's top three rated players, just missing the cut for the team of the season so far.

In spite of Ederson's 11 clean sheet record - more than any other keeper Arsenal's Aaron Ramsdale, with nine clean sheets, has been scored higher.

See who did make it into the full team, plus every club's top three rated players