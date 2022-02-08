George Cummins, BBC Sport

Antonio Conte was very relaxed as he spoke to media via Zoom from Hotspur Way today.

The manager was full of praise for Harry Kane, who has seven goals in 11 appearances, and said his new signings, Dejan Kulusevski and Rodrigo Bentancur, are settling in well.

"They need a bit of time to understand very well and to go into the team, to understand our tactical aspect offensively and defensively," said Conte. "But I’m very pleased with them."

Conte also said Cristian Romero will be a very important player for him now he has returned from injury.

"Romero is a new signing for me," said the Italian. "He played three games with me, one game in the league [before his injury].

"He is strong physically and has the right time to anticipate. He is a young player but has a good experience. He is strong and I like him. For sure, he has space for improvement."

Tottenham will need to be better than the last time they played Southampton in December. The Saints played 50 minutes with 10 men but, despite having lots of the ball, Conte’s team just couldn’t break them down and it finished 1-1.