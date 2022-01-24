If Christian Eriksen signs for Brentford "it will be a fairytale", says The Guardian's Jamie Jackson.

Boss Thomas Frank is reportedly exploring the possibility of signing his compatriot on a six-month deal after his cardiac arrest playing for Denmark at Euro 2020.

"To see that Eriksen has the desire and courage to rebuild his life and his career is a little bit of a fairytale," Jackson told BBC Radio 5 Live's Transfer Gossip Daily podcast.

"Brentford are a really tough, physical, football-playing team and it would be a great move for him.

"You think he'd have a chance of getting into the first XI and that would be a great story."

Bees fans, how would you feel about Eriksen joining? Let us know what needs to happen in the last week of the transfer window