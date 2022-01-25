The future of Yves Bissouma is "really intriguing", according to The Telegraph's Luke Edwards, with Newcastle reportedly preparing a bid for the Brighton midfielder.

Bissouma has 18 months left on his contract at the Amex and appears unwilling to sign an extension, leading to suggestions Graham Potter may be willing to cash in.

"I haven't heard his name mentioned at Newcastle but I suspect they've been encouraged by the contract situation," Edwards said on the Transfer Gossip Daily podcast.

"Brighton have a decision to make. If they sell him now, they will get top whack for him - but if they let it run another six months, they will get less.

"I think they could be tempted if a bid of £40m or £50m is tabled."

