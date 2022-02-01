Man City v Fulham: Who makes your City team?

Manchester City boss Pep Guardiola fielded a strong team at League Two side Swindon in the FA Cup third round - will he do the same against Fulham in round four?

Kyle Walker, Ruben Dias, Joao Cancelo, Kevin de Bruyne, Ilkay Gundogan and Bernardo Silva were among the stars to start at Swindon - should they face the Championship leaders or would you give some younger players a chance?

It's up to you how to approach it - you could go for the team you WANT Guardiola to pick or the one you THINK he will.

Either way, it's time to choose your City team to face Fulham