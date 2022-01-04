Norman Riley, True Faith NUFC fanzine and podcast, external

The transfer window is open and Newcastle United are now being linked with an array of players. There is no doubt that some of those links are tenuous at best and certainly stirred up by agents and media outlets perhaps looking to fill column inches or social media posts.

However, one deal that does look promising is that of Kieran Trippier, whose move from Atletico Madrid is almost done and dusted - or so we are being told. Trippier signing would be a real statement of intent and a coup for the club.

The England defender is very much part of Diego Simeone’s first team and the fact Newcastle are going after a regular in one of Europe’s top teams is perhaps an indicator of the club's new strength. This kind of move would never have happened under the previous regime.

Seeing Trippier in a black and white shirt for his debut in the hugely important home game against Watford a week on Saturday would give a fantastic lift to fans and likely fellow team-mates. Fingers crossed the deal goes through!

For now, Newcastle face Cambridge United at home in the FA Cup this weekend. While there are arguments that a cup run can negatively impact on league results, I don’t imagine any fans want anything other than a win in this one.

Not only would a cup run be welcome, victory against the League One side would also double our wins tally for the season! Howay the lads.

