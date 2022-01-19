'We'll get enough points to stay in the league'
- Published
Skip twitter post
🎥 "I don't fear relegation"— BBC Sport West Yorkshire (@BBCWYS) January 19, 2022
Leeds United defender Robin Koch believes his side should be looking up the table.
He also discusses the importance of support from family and friends during Covid and injury lay-offs.
Listen 👉 https://t.co/BNzxZYBxBQ#LUFC | #bbcfootball pic.twitter.com/RxNfFAbu1E
The BBC is not responsible for the content of external sites.
End of twitter post