Salah in 'stronger position' after Liverpool display

Liverpool's toothless Carabao Cup performance strengthens Mohamed Salah's negotiating position over his new contract, according to former England goalkeeper Siobhan Chamberlain.

The Egypt forward, whose contract expires in summer 2023, is on international duty at the Africa Cup of Nations, along with fellow frontman Sadio Mane, and in their absence the Reds failed to muster a shot on target against 10-man Arsenal.

"The worry for Liverpool was how little they created," Chamberlain told BBC Radio 5 Live Breakfast. "It's not something you normally say - as usually they have so many opportunities to score.

"This result puts Salah in a stronger position for his new contract.

"They need to look at that creativity moving forward. What's the plan if they've not got Salah and Mane?".

Where do Liverpool need to strengthen in this transfer window? Have your say over here

Listen to Chamberlain's full analysis of Liverpool's performance from 01'25:00 on BBC Sounds