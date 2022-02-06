Nottingham Forest v Leicester: confirmed team news
Nottingham Forest are boosted by the return of captain Joe Worrall, who has missed three matches after suffering a broken rib and he comes in for Jack Colback.
Forest are without 13-goal top scorer Lewis Grabban, who scored the winner against Arsenal in round three, as he sustained an ankle injury against Cardiff last time out and is set to miss two months of action, with Keinan Davis starting.
Sam Surridge, signed on transfer deadline day from Stoke, is among the substitutes.
Nottingham Forest XI: Samba, Lowe, McKenna, Cook, Spence, Worrall, Garner, Zinckernagel, Yates, Johnson, Davis.
Subs: Horvath, Figueiredo, Colback, Cafu, Laryea, Davis, Silva, Surridge, Ojeda.
Leicester make three changes from the side that drew 1-1 against Brighton on 23 January.
Danny Ward is in goal instead of Kasper Schmeichel, while Wilfred Ndidi and Kelechi Iheanacho both start after returning from the Africa Cup of Nations in Cameroon as their country Nigeria were beaten 1-0 by Tunisia in the last 16.
Striker Jamie Vardy is a month away from a return because of a hamstring injury, defender Jonny Evans faces another six weeks out with a thigh injury and Wesley Fofana, who broke his leg in pre-season, is not going to return to training for another two weeks.
Leicester XI: Ward, Justin, Amartey, Soyuncu, Thomas, Tielemans, Ndidi, Lookman, Maddison, Barnes, Iheanacho.
Subs: Schmeichel, Ricardo, Choudhury, Albrighton, Soumare, Dewsbury-Hall, Vestergaard, Perez, Daka.