Phil McNulty, chief football writer

Premier League clubs have spent more than £1bn between them this summer - but who will be happiest now the transfer window is closed?

It may not have been the most exciting of deadline days but there are plenty of talking points now the transfer activity is done.

Rafael Benitez has spoken on many occasions about Everton's ambition since he became the most controversial managerial appointment in the club's history. It is an ambition that has been well hidden in the summer transfer market.

Former Liverpool manager Benitez has only been given £1.7m to pay out on Demarai Gray, who has made an outstanding impression since signing from Bayer Leverkusen, as Everton pull in their horns after years of scattergun spending.

The other deals Benitez has done have all been free transfers - such as keeper Asmir Begovic and two players he knows well from his time at Newcastle United in Andros Townsend and Salomon Rondon.

Director of football Marcel Brands has shipped Moise Kean back to Juventus on loan but failed to find a buyer for James Rodriguez, who is not in Benitez's plans and who will now be an expensive item on Everton's wage bill. Porto were reluctant to take Rodriguez, scuppering a potential move for his fellow Colombian, the exciting winger Luis Diaz.

The problem of finding a long-term successor to captain Seamus Coleman remains unresolved.

Benitez has made a highly impressive start, winning two of his first three Premier League games and also receiving a very warm reception from supporters before his first game at Goodison Park against Southampton.

Everton will rely heavily on his expertise with a thin squad - and any judgement on what he does for now must be placed in the context of his lack of spending in the summer window.

