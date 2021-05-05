Ex-Leeds United Ladies player Lucy Ward says former player and manager Julie Chipchase "touched so many people within football".

Chipchase died on Tuesday at the age of 60.

Regarded as a pioneer of the women's game, 'Chippy', as she was known, managed Leeds United Ladies for six years in between a distinguished career with Doncaster Belles.

She also worked with England at under-15, U17 and U23 level.

"The reason why some girls can have football as a career is down to players like her," Ward told BBC Radio Leeds.

"The overriding image of her is fun and she made the most of the life that she had."

