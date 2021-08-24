After 18 long and frustrating months, supporters are finally back in proper numbers for football matches.

We asked you to tell us about your experiences of being back in capacity crowds - and there were some emotional stories:

Stuart Baird: My son was born three weeks before we were last relegated from the Premier League (in 2004), so this was his first Leeds match in the Premier League. I have taken him to some dire matches over the years, but this Marcelo Bielsa team and the atmosphere - the football match was perfect. Both sides went for it. The noise was incredible. It was like being with family.

Simon Vickers: Describing this is incredibly difficult. The rain drenched me as I walked to Elland Road and I was so emotional I barely noticed. Having the opportunity to sing to the current champs and applaud the champs of the past that we've lost felt so long overdue. We love these lads and they love us and what else is football about? It's good to be home. Long may it continue.

Richard Nuttall: Attending Elland Road and hearing 'Marching On Together' being sung so loud by my fellow Leeds fans at 3pm brought a tear to my eye and ranks up there with watching the birth of my children. Emotional.

Roger Thornton: At Leeds we were robbed of the celebration of promotion and being back in the Premier League. Especially painful for my grandson missing out on the experience you can't get back. Seeing all the youngsters stood on their seats and grown men crying was priceless.

