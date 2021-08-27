Moyes on injuries, consistency & signing Ronaldo
Emma Jones, BBC Radio London
West Ham boss David Moyes has been speaking to the media before Saturday's Premier League match at home to Crystal Palace.
Here are the key lines from his news conference:
Moyes doesn’t think Arthur Masuaku will be available until after the international break;
He is pleased with the performances so far but “would have preferred not to have conceded two goals to score four”. He added: "The plan is to have a good level of consistency”;
Kurt Zouma is having a medical, Moyes confirmed, but a deal hasn’t been completed yet – “we need another central defender as we only have three”;
Speaking on the possibility of other transfers, the West Ham manager wants to add players “who will make a difference” and said that the club are “going to try to add more signings” before the window shuts;
And, finally, Moyes joked he is more than happy to welcome Cristiano Ronaldo to West Ham “if he fancies coming here".