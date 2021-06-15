N’Golo Kante's drive to take his talent to the "maximum level" sets him apart from other players, says his former Chelsea team-mate Cesc Fabregas.

Kante is expected to play a key role for France at Euro 2020, with their opening game of the tournament against Germany taking place on Tuesday.

The 30-year-old, capped 46 times, helped his country win the World Cup in 2018.

“He’s got that engine that nobody has in football, he takes care of it and takes advantage of it, which is very, very important,” Fabregas told the Daily Euros podcast.

“He knows exactly what he is, who he is and the energy he brings to the table is fantastic.”

