Edouard among this weekend's potential debutants
- Published
From the striker whose old fans "would have given the keys to their car to drive him away" to the winger who was playing it "safe" at his old club, BBC Sport looks at some of the new players in the Premier League after a flurry of late signings at the end of the summer transfer window.
Odsonne Edouard (Crystal Palace)
Crystal Palace made Odsonne Edouard their joint third-most expensive player when they signed him from Celtic for £14m.
The Frenchman scored 89 goals - and provided 39 assists - in 179 appearances for the Scottish side.
Palace will hope they get the Edouard that Celtic fans loved in his first three seasons there.
The 23-year-old won three league titles and two trebles at Celtic and was named Scottish Football Writers' Association Footballer of the Year in 2018-19 - and was being valued at £30m.
But former Scotland winger Pat Nevin said on transfer deadline day: "Every single Celtic fan I know would have given the keys to their car to drive him away. A lot would have said 'get him out of here'. He hasn't been working that hard, he probably will at Crystal Palace."
Odsonne is a good dribbler, finisher and can hold the ball up. Palace fans will hope they can see this against Tottenham on Saturday at 12:30 BST.
Find out who else made it onto our list of potential debutants this weekend