West Ham could hand full debuts to four summer signings - Kurt Zouma, Nikola Vlasic, Alphonse Areola and Alex Kral - in Thursday's Europa League group game at Dinamo Zagreb.

This is the Hammers' 10th European campaign but they have never played in a group stage before.

David Moyes' side, who are unbeaten this season, will have about 2,000 fans in a 20,000 crowd at Stadion Maksimir.

Pick and share your Hammers XI here