Tricksters, mavericks, risk takers, brilliant ball control, ridiculous skills - what makes someone a baller? According to Micah Richards, it's "all about the sauce".

The subject of Premier League ballers was discussed by Gary Lineker, Alan Shearer and Richards in the latest Match of The Day: Top 10 podcast.

Ranked top of the list by both Richards and Shearer is Manchester United's Portugal forward Cristiano Ronaldo, who returned to Old Trafford in August after playing for the club between 2003 and 2009.

Richards: "With Ronaldo, you could never do anything to gain an advantage. If you showed him on his left foot, he'd go round you. If you showed him on his right foot, he'd go inside. He tried to humiliate you every time he got the ball - the whole package. He's got all the sauce, too much sauce!"

Shearer: "He did have too much sauce when he was at Manchester United the first time - too many flicks and tricks and he wouldn't cross it when he should've done. But you have to have Ronaldo at number one."

