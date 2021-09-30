Brighton v Arsenal: What does the form show?

Arsenal’s past eight Premier League goals against Brighton have been scored by just three different players – Pierre-Emerick Aubameyang (three), Alexandre Lacazette (two) and Nicolas Pepe (three).

Brighton forward Danny Welbeck has scored in each of his past three Premier League appearances against former club Arsenal - in 2011-12 (twice with Manchester United) and 2019-20 (with Watford).

Neal Maupay has netted half of Brighton’s Premier League goals this season and is looking to score in three consecutive league games for the first time since October 2020. Maupay has also scored the winning goal in two of his three Premier League appearances against Arsenal.