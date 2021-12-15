Norwich 0-2 Aston Villa: The pick of the stats
Norwich’s 10 points from their first 17 Premier League games is their worst return at this stage of a top-flight season.
Steven Gerrard has picked up 12 points from his first six league games as Aston Villa boss - the same total as Martin O'Neill in 2006 and one only bettered by the 15 John Gregory managed in 1998.
Since the start of last season, Ollie Watkins has been directly involved in 25 Premier League goals for Aston Villa (19 goals, six assists), 12 more than any other current Villa player (Bertrand Traore and John McGinn are both on 13).