📆 #OnThisDay in 2011, @Fizzer181 scored the winner as #EFC came from behind to beat #WBA 2-1 in the #EFLCup third round



⚽️ @Fellaini struck the Blues' first goal



📋 Mucha, Neville, @Johnheitinga, @PJags06, Baines, Coleman, Drenthe, Rodwell, Fellaini, @RBarkley8, Stracqualursi pic.twitter.com/nULgfCCjMa