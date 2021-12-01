Frantic until the finish after missed chances at both ends

Michael Emons, BBC Sport

It was a dramatic finish to a match that was frantic throughout, played in wet and windy conditions at a packed and passionate Elland Road.

Raphinha, who had been one of the best players on the pitch with a wide range of brilliant long-range passes, was the match-winner to spark jubilant scenes.

Palace would have gone seventh with a victory and manager Patrick Vieira was left wondering how they failed to pick up any points, describing his side as "the better team".

Christian Benteke was the main culprit for the Eagles as it looked easier to score when Tyrick Mitchell's cross found the striker unmarked and only a few yards out, but he headed wide.

Leeds also missed chances - Rodrigo shooting wide from eight yards and Raphinha seeing an effort deflected over.

Kalvin Philips was also off target with a shot. Phillips had been replaced at half-time in the draw at Brighton but played the full 90 minutes against Palace, the midfielder later playing down reports of a bust-up between him and head coach Marcelo Bielsa.

Ultimately, United's misses didn't prove costly as Raphinha held his nerve to ease their relegation fears.