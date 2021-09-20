George Cummins, BBC Sport

It’s back-to-back wins for Arsenal who climbed into mid-table after victory at Turf Moor continued their mini-revival following a poor start to the season.

In the build-up, questions were asked about whether Arsenal had the mentality to win away at Burnley. They responded with a resilient performance as a wonderful Martin Odegaard free-kick in the first half won it for them.

Going forward they wasted too many good counter-attacks but Aaron Ramsdale and Gabriel were excellent at the back. Ramsdale, in particular, impressed ex-Celtic manager Neil Lennon, who was on 5 Live commentary duty.

The crucial moment of the game came in the second half when Burnley had a penalty decision overturned, with replays showing Ramsdale got a touch to the ball when challenging Matej Vydra.

Sean Dyche often claims his side do not get their fair share of penalties across the season but Anthony Taylor and the video assistant referee got that one right between them.

Burnley’s awful run at home continued - it's now six draws and seven defeats in a winless 13-game run at Turf Moor since beating Aston Villa there in January.

Arsenal, meanwhile, host Tottenham in an intriguing north London derby next weekend, with Spurs having tailed off in the same timeframe the Gunners have improved.