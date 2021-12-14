West Ham forward Michail Antonio has revealed the cheeky way he plans to celebrate reaching 100 goals in the Premier League - and it's got Callum Wilson amused.

Speaking on the new Footballer's Football podcast he hosts with Newcastle striker Wilson, Antonio said he would go big if he reached that milestone.

"If I get to 100, I'm taking all my clothes off and running round the pitch in my slips," he said. "Shorts, socks, they're all coming off - I don't care what stage of the game it is.

"I'm taking the yellow card, that's fine."

Antonio is no stranger to innovative goal celebrations. When he hit 50 goals earlier this season, he partied on the side of the pitch with a cardboard cutout of himself, but he admitted that wasn't his first choice.

"If I could have got someone to lift me up, I'd have done that instead," he said. "But nobody wanted to throw a 96kg man into the air."

For Wilson, whose current haul of 59 goals is seven more than Antonio, the plans are somewhat more understated.

"Mine would be more relaxed, a trademark salute," he said. "I'm a silent assassin and don't need to show too much emotion."

Listen to the full discussion from 10'16 on the Footballer's Football podcast here on BBC Sounds