Newcastle boss Steve Bruce says Paraguay midfielder Miguel Almiron can play against Manchester United on Saturday, despite facing a ban over Covid-19 protocols.

Bruce did not reveal the details as to why Almiron is available, but said "common sense prevailed". Paraguay had made a complaint to Fifa after the midfielder did not report for international duty.

Under Fifa rules, players not released for the recent South American World Cup qualifiers can be banned for five days.

"It's gone on behind the scenes constantly, but what I can say is that he is available, but there is still live debates as we speak," Bruce said.

In total, 11 Premier League players - from four countries, across eight clubs - were the subject of complaints to Fifa after not reporting for the latest round of South American World Cup qualifiers, played between 2 and 9 September.