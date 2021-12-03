BBC Sport

Transfer news: Lingard & Barkley among Newcastle targets

Published

Newcastle are targeting four England players in January, namely Manchester United midfielder Jesse Lingard, Tottenham midfielder Harry Winks, Chelsea midfielder Ross Barkley, and Atletico Madrid full-back Kieran Trippier. (Telegraph - subscription required), external

Elsewhere, Ousmane Dembele's agent is advising the France forward against signing a new deal with Barcelona, as Newcastle and Manchester United are interested in the 24-year-old. (Mundo Deportivo - in Spanish), external

