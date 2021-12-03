Transfer news: Lingard & Barkley among Newcastle targets

Newcastle are targeting four England players in January, namely Manchester United midfielder Jesse Lingard, Tottenham midfielder Harry Winks, Chelsea midfielder Ross Barkley, and Atletico Madrid full-back Kieran Trippier. (Telegraph - subscription required), external

Elsewhere, Ousmane Dembele's agent is advising the France forward against signing a new deal with Barcelona, as Newcastle and Manchester United are interested in the 24-year-old. (Mundo Deportivo - in Spanish), external

