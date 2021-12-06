Arsenal boss Mikel Arteta thinks Pierre-Emerick Aubameyang is "trying his hardest", despite the striker failing to find the net since 22 October.

"He knows how much we need him to score goals and, at the moment, they're not coming," Arteta said, as the Gunners prepare to take on Everton at Goodison Park on Monday.

"The rest of the things we are asking him to do, he is trying his best."

Aubameyang missed a golden opportunity last weekend against Newcastle when he hit the post from two yards out, but Arteta is not overly worried.

"You are always concerned when your main striker isn't scoring, but he is trying his hardest," added the Spaniard.

Arteta will check on the fitness of Emile Smith Rowe (groin) but could be boosted by the return of Granit Xhaka, who is back in full training after a medial ligament injury.