Leeds 1-4 Arsenal: Marcelo Bielsa reaction

Leeds manager Marcelo Bielsa, speaking to BBC Match of the Day: "There were two different halves. In the first half the difference [between the teams] could have been bigger. In the second half we should have scored more than one goal and prevented them from scoring more goals."

On Leeds’ injuries: "I can’t ignore that we were missing 10 players. There are things like the participation of Koch, who hasn’t played in four months – it wasn’t ideal that he played. On Thursday, a player fell on [Charlie] Cresswell’s shoulder. It caused an injury. He was supposed to play today.

"In the case of [Diego] Llorente – who looks after his health so much – we found out that he was sick and going to be out for 10 days. So there’s eight absences in one line of the team. We have eight defenders less and three forwards less. I can’t deny that that’s a difficulty, but I can’t justify the defeat due to the absences."

On the fans’ support: "It’s an act of love towards the badge. In times where the support mostly only comes when the team is winning, to receive that company and that closeness after a third consecutive defeat – and having conceded 14 goals in three games – distinguishes the public of Leeds. It confirms how unconditional they are with their team."